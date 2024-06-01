Bridgeville-area house fire kills 2 people. Damage is about $500,000

Two people died in a Bridgeville fire on Saturday morning, according to the Office of the Delaware State Fire Marshal.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Atlanta Road. Firefighters arrived to find a single-family home in flames. The fire was under control at 4:12 a.m.

The two victims were trapped inside of the home and unable to escape. They were turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for identification and cause of death, the Fire Marshal's Office said.

No other injuries from the fire were reported.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Damage is estimated at $500,000.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Bridgeville-area home fire kills 2 people on Saturday