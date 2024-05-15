Bridgeview man shot to death walking to his car, police say

Bridgeview police said they are investigating the shooting death of a 39-year-old man who was shot multiple times walking to his car Wednesday morning outside an apartment building.

Arturo Cantu remote started his car and was walking to it when he was confronted near the car and the shooting occurred, police said.

He lived in an apartment on the 7300 block of West 79th Street, at the corner of 79th and Oketo Avenue, police said.

Cantu’s body was found on the easement on Oketo, at about 5 a.m., police said.

Police said a suspect has not yet been identified.

Oketo was briefly closed during the investigation but has since been reopened, police said.