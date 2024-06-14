Bridgetown Pike near Core Creek Park to be closed as work continues on roundabout

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced pipe replacement work in Bensalem and Middletown, which will involve travel restrictions and road closures.

In Middletown, Bridgetown Pike between Route 413 (Langhorne Newtown Road) and Langhorne Yardley Road will have closures from Friday, June 14, and Monday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The detour is Route 413 (Langhorne Newtown Road), Route 213 (Maple Avenue), and North Flowers Mill Road/Langhorne Yardley Road, according to PennDOT.

Work began late last month at the corner of Langhorne-Yardley Road and Bridgetown Pike, and nearby Langhorne- Yardley and Woodbourne roads.

The $10.6 million transformation from a Y-intersection at Bridgetown Pinke into a roundabout will improve congestion and safety, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The work will continue through the summer, and motorists should expect delays through August.

In Bensalem, PennDOT will close Cornwells Avenue between U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) and Route 513 (Hulmeville Road) from Monday, June 17, through Thursday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Authorities will maintain local access, but motorists should expect delays and allow extra travel time, officials said. The schedule is weather-dependent.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bridgetown Pike closed for pipe replacement in Middletown near park