Bridgeton shooting injures five amid reports of 100 vehicles being recklessly driven

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A shooting in Bridgeton May 18 around 9:30 p.m. left five individuals injured, with one in critical condition. Reports of around 100 vehicles driving recklessly prompted police to respond to the area around Earth City Expressway and Corporate Wood Drive. As police arrived, multiple vehicles attempted to flee the scene, resulting in the firing of shots.

Five individuals sustained injuries during the shooting, with one in critical condition. No officers were injured in the incident.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Major Case Squad at (314) 373-3839. The Bridgeton Police Department is located at 12355 Natural Bridge Rd., Bridgeton, MO 63044, and can be reached at 314-739-7557.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

