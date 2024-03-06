Bridget Ziegler must leave Sarasota's School Board. We must keep demanding she go away.

Protesters gather before the Sarasota County School Board meeting Dec. 12 demanding the resignation of member Bridget Ziegler. The board passed a resolution calling on her to resign, but only the governor can force her out.

Keep up fight against Bridget Ziegler

I was appalled and dismayed by Carrie Seidman’s column urging those calling for Bridget Ziegler’s resignation to cease and desist speaking up at School Board meetings (“Bridget Ziegler won’t go away − but we can take the spotlight from her,” Feb. 25).

I urge them to keep up the fight.

As a gay man who grew up in the 1950s and ’60s, I still feel the hurt and pain of all the insults, slurs and beatings I endured for “being different.”

I knew I was different growing up, but I didn’t know why or what it meant. I had no one to talk to, endured the pain and kept silent.

My heart cries out to all those now growing up in the Sarasota County school system who are also different but have no one to talk to, especially if their parents are not sympathetic.

The horrors inflicted by Christian and Bridget Ziegler on the LGBTQ+ community are unforgivable. Especially for someone like Bridget Ziegler, who in a past life was a very liberal person with many friends in the LGBTQ+ community. Her total reversal for political and financial gain makes it even more appalling.

To those brave souls speaking up at the School Board meetings, I applaud you! Don’t give up the fight!

Keith Kropp, Sarasota

GOP lawmakers back monuments to traitors

The absurdity of the Florida Legislature is a daily frustration.

First, trying to legislate gender due to transphobia. Now, trying to ensure racism thrives by preventing the removal of monuments, ostensibly monuments to traitors of the Confederacy.

Are these legislators historically ignorant or just obtuse? I am a retired Navy captain with full eagles and large complement of medals earned over my career.

I will break it down so anyone can understand: The Civil War was fought over slavery. Those in the Confederacy were traitors.

Those monuments were not erected immediately following the Civil War. Most were erected during the Jim Crow South of the 1930s and ’40s.

They were placed in town squares or on courthouse lawns to intimidate African Americans. No reason but racism.

Imagine a Jewish child attending "Hitler High School." Unthinkable. But many African American children are required to attend schools named after supporters of slavery.

“But it’s history, our heritage,” the racists cry. Hitler, Rommel and Mengele are part of Germany’s history. Where are their monuments?

You would think Republican lawmakers were just historically ill-informed, but unfortunately their track record indicates support of all forms of discrimination.

Well, except against white, Christian (not Catholic), straight, right-wing Donald Trump supporters; everyone else is fair game.

Christopher Laurent, Longboat Key

Offenders need long-term drug rehab

What purpose does prison serve without a strict, disciplined program for individuals sentenced for drug possession, but not dealing drugs?

My son walked into a pharmacy with a fake prescription. The pharmacist immediately called the Sarasota police and was told to get him to pick up the drugs.

Instead of arresting my son for “trying to obtain a false prescription,” the police booked him on a trafficking charge, a serious felony.

He was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, where he earned certificates for the vocation he was assigned but was never ordered to a long-term drug rehab program.

Due to my son’s good behavior, he was discharged after 8 1/2 years. But once again, there was no court-ordered drug program.

After just five months of freedom, he died of a drug overdose.

I am crushed that nowhere in the state penal system is a required, long-term drug rehabilitation – at least one to two years. Rather than just putting the offender in a cage.

The recidivism rate of drug-addicted inmates is sky high because the thrust of their problem is never addressed. How can addicts recover without a stone wall facing them in a stringent drug rehab program? They can’t.

Rich Unger, Sarasota

Headlines about school’s loss insensitive

It was painful to see the disappointment and sadness on the faces of Cardinal Mooney’s girls’ basketball players after losing the state finals March 1.

However, the headlines printed on the covers of both the sports and local sections were even more painful to read (“Falling short for fourth time”).

Shame on you.

Those young women played their best and fell short; their efforts and feelings should have been considered. Congratulations to the team for a successful season.

Ruth Brothwell, Venice

Put president on trial over documents

Since President Joe Biden has been determined medically fit to do his job, isn't it time for Special Counsel Robert Hur to do his job?

Shouldn't Hur prosecute Biden for mishandling classified information?

Timothy C. Tiches, Venice

