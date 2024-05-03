Bridget Ziegler to ask school board to reject new Title IX protections for gender identity

Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler recites the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the meeting Tuesday evening, Feb. 6, 2024.

Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler plans to bring forward a resolution at Tuesday's school board meeting calling on the district to reject recent federal Title IX changes that added protections from discrimination against gender identity, according to her Facebook post.

Ziegler's resolution states that sex is "defined as biological male or biological female (only two sexes); is an immutable characteristic that cannot be changed, fluid, or altered" and that the district "supports Governor DeSantis, on behalf of the State of Florida, legal challenge of the United States Secretary of Education and the United States Department of Education's rule changes to Title IX."

"The US DOE's recent changes to Title IX would have a devastating impact on our students, families, staff, and overall school community - particularly, women & girls," Ziegler wrote on Facebook.

She has been a vocal advocate for legislation such as the Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics. Ziegler has also posted a picture of herself on social media in a shirt that read "Real Women Aren't Men," directed at transgender women.

Screenshot of a Tweet from Sarasota School Board Chairwoman Bridget Ziegler where she points to her shirt that reads "real women aren't men", which she posted to her Twitter account April 2.

Ziegler, the longest-tenured School Board member on the panel, also faces continued calls to step down after a sex scandal involving herself, her husband and former Florida GOP chairman Christian Ziegler, and a woman who claimed Ziegler had sexually assaulted her. After a Sarasota Police investigation, authorities declined to charge Christian Ziegler.

School buses

The board will also to vote on approving the purchase of 21 new school buses and increasing the cost of elementary school childcare, according to the posted board agenda.

The buses, six of which are lift buses and three electric, would cost the district about $4.1 million, according to the district. The three electric buses are part of a 12-bus order of electric vehicles the district approved in January with the help of environmental grant money. New buses, which seat 77 students, will phase out older buses in the district's bus fleet, according to the agenda.

The district has previously struggled to fill bus driver positions and keep school transportation system on time. It has taken initiatives to alleviate the shortage, such as increasing the base pay for a driver, offering $25 per hour last winter, adding a $2,500 signing bonus, and paying for a new hire's commercial driver's license.

Before- and after-school care prices

The board will also vote on raising the price of before- and after-care services for elementary school students, reflecting about a 10% increase. The change would net the district $350,000 in increased revenues, according to the agenda.

Proposed changes to Sarasota County Schools' before- and after-school care prices, according to the SchoolBoard agenda. The board convenes May 7 to vote on the change.

Compared to the current prices, the registration fee would increase by $10 to $35, and morning child care would increase by 50 cents per child per day to $4.50. Afternoon child care would increase $1 per child per day, and families on a reduced lunch plan would see only a 50-, 60- and 50-cent increase for the first, second and third child, respectively. The cost of child care for those on a free lunch plan would remain the same.

Follow Herald-Tribune Education Reporter Steven Walker on Twitter at @swalker_7. He can be reached at sbwalker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bridget Ziegler urges school board to reject new Title IX protections