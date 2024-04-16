Bridges updates board on Safe Schools program

Apr. 15—GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Community School Corporation Board of Education recently heard from School Resource Officer Brendan Bridges about GCSC Safe Schools training.

"Each year, all staff that has ongoing direct contact with students goes through Safe Schools training," Bridges said. "This year, we have selected eight topics that staff will be going through... Certain programs, we have to do every two to three years per state standard. Some are yearly testing, and then this year something we did a little bit different was if we are starting to see possibly a trend in schools where we want our staff to be a little more educated in that topic, we are adding that in."

The total training time is 3 hours and 48 minutes for staff members.

According to their website, GCSC is committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all of our students and staff.

The district works closely with SROs, all of whom are trained police officers. SROs are in GCSC school buildings each and every day.

In other news, the following resignations and retirements were approved: Kelly Sparks resigning from Greensburg High School English position and retiring after 34 years of teaching, Tyler Roell resigning from Greensburg Junior High School Assistant Principal position, Mary Skinner resigning from her position as GJHS LA Interventionist, Rylie Smith resigning from GHS English position and Jeff Ward retiring from GCSC maintenance.

Appointments include Cameron Carroll as a Greensburg Elementary School teaching assistant and Orrin Schmidt as GHS social studies teacher for the 2024-2025 school year.

Several current GCSC teachers completed the Science of Reading Course through Marian University and the Indiana Department of Education including Jenny Gindling, Ivy Gunter, Erin Buening, Amber Hausman, Annette Wentzel, Kayla Ryle, Kim Sebo, Mikayla Powell and Sandy Einhaus. Each of those teachers will receive a certificate and a $1,200 stipend from the IDOE.

"It's great knowing that our teachers are becoming well-trained in the sciences and reading," Superintendent Tom Hunter said. "I think that will make a difference for all of our elementary kids in the future and not just our kindergarten, first and second grade, but all the way through the fifth grade."

The next board of education meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 14 at the Central Office.