Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan's new comedy series confirms US release date

Big Mood, the new series starring Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, has confirmed its US release date.

The Channel 4 comedy follows two ride-or-die best friends Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie (Lydia West) as they navigate their relationship now their twenties are behind them.

The six-part series is highly anticipated, and Deadline has reported that Tubi has gained the rights for the show in the US and Canada, with a premiere date set for April.

Channel 4

“Big Mood is a powerful series that is unapologetically authentic,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. “In the hands of creator Camilla Whitehill and director Rebecca Asher, Nicola and Lydia give beautifully painful and comedic portrayals that are rooted in truth.

“With the much-welcomed addition of Big Mood to our slate of relevant comedies, Tubi is doubling down on content that appeals to our fastest-growing segment of young and diverse viewers.”

“I’m ecstatic that Big Mood will soon be arriving Stateside with Tubi, although I’m also partially convinced it’s a prank played by a cabal of my enemies because it seems quite a lot too good to be true,” added Whitehill, who has penned the script for all six episodes.

“I’m hoping America loves it, and that they name an airport after me, which is way more likely over there because they have more airports than us.”

Channel 4

The supporting cast includes Niamh Cusack, Eamon Farren, Luke Fetherston, Kate Fleetwood, Rob Gilbert and Rebecca Lowman, with Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page also confirmed to be making a guest appearance.

The logline for the series teases that the central pair will go through a “pivotal” point in their lives, with career prospects and Maggie’s bipolar disorder threatening to derail their friendship as Eddie thinks of an alternate future.

Big Mood will premiere on Tubi in the US and Canada in April.

