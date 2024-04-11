Bridgerton season 3 trailer teases obstacles for Penelope and Colin

Netflix has released a trailer for season three of Bridgerton, which teases the obstacles that Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton are set to face.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are set to take the lead in the next instalment of the hit series as Penelope and Colin, and the exciting new trailer gives fans a look at their characters in action.

In the clip, Penelope (aka Lady Whistledown) reveals that she is eager to leave home and is therefore ready to take a husband — and her friend Colin is keen to help her find someone.

Netflix

While the pair's friendship turns into passion, the path to true love won't run smooth, with another love interest introduced for Penelope.

Season three's synopsis reads: "Penelope enters Season 3 finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn’t mean she’s done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it’s time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters."

The upcoming season of the popular period drama is set to drop on the streaming platform in two parts, with the first half of the season premiering next month.

More updates to follow...

Bridgerton seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix, along with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Season 3 premieres in two parts, on May 16 and June 13.

You Might Also Like