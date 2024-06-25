Bridge replacement on US 52

Jun. 24—RUSH COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractors Inc. plans to close U.S. 52 near Rushville.

Beginning on or after Monday, June 24, crews will close U.S. 52 in both directions between County Road S. 100 W. and Ivy Street for a bridge replacement project.

This work is expected to be complete by late November, weather permitting.

The official detour for this project is Ind. 44 to I-74 to Ind. 9.

INDOT reminds drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using caution and avoiding distractions when traveling in and near work zones.

