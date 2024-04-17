Bridge replacement project to begin next week on Ebenezer Road, PennDOT officials said

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a bridge replacement project on Route 72 (Ebenezer Road) in Lebanon County is expected to begin next week.

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, April 22, according to PennDOT officials. The bridge will be closed during that time, and a detour will be in place for cars and trucks using Route 22 and Route 343.

The project consists of replacing the existing structure, minor roadway reconstruction, guiderail improvements, and drainage improvements.

"A bicycle detour will use Jonestown Road, the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail and New Bunker Hill Road," PennDOT officials said in a release Wednesday. "A temporary signal will be placed at the intersection of Market Street and Lancaster Street in Jonestown Borough to assist with traffic flow through the intersection."

The bridge spans Swatara Creek between Jonestown Road in Union Township and New Bunker Hill Road in Swatara Township. Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation of New Cumberland, PA, is the contractor on this $4,961,250 project.

Work was originally expected to begin Monday, April 15. Officials Wednesday did not give a reason why the project was delayed.

"Access will be maintained to all businesses and residences within the project limits, as well as all side roads, alleys, mailboxes and fire hydrants," officials said.

All work is expected to be completed by Nov. 20, 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. The free 24-hour service provides residents with traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts and traffic speed information.

