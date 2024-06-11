Bridge replacement begins next week on Dreisbach Church Road

Jun. 11—BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project will begin next week on Dreisbach Church Road in Buffalo Township, Union County.

On Monday, the road will be closed between Route 45 and Pheasant Ridge Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew begins removing the existing metal pipe culvert bridge spanning Beaver Run. Additional work includes the installation of a new precast concrete box culvert, restoring asphalt roadway section and guide rail installation.

Work on this project is anticipated to be completed by Aug. 2, weather permitting.

A detour using Route 45, Route 104, Route 304, and Red Ridge Road, will be in place for the duration of the project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER