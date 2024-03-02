The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is preparing to begin a project to clean and paint two bridges on Alternate U.S. 40 (Old National Pike) in Boonsboro and in Hagerstown on Monday, March 4. The initial work should be complete by Wednesday, March 13, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect single-lane closures guided by a flagging operation daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., to allow crews to install containment systems under the bridge deck in advance of the cleaning and painting of the structures.

Crews will start on the Alternate U.S. 40 bridge over Landis Spring Branch, near Cool Hollow Road near Hagerstown, and finish up on the Alternate U.S. 40 bridge over Little Beaver Creek near Benevola Church Road in Boonsboro.

Drivers are asked to stay alert and focused, to watch for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and to slow down in construction zones.​

​Motorists in need may dial 77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, go to Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Bridge projects to close lanes on Old National Pike, March 4-13