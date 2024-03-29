Bridge work planned on North Main Street starting April 9
The Ohio Department of Transportation says Ohio 13/North Main Street in the city of Mansfield, between Olive Street and North Diamond Street, will close April 9 for a bridge repair project.
Traffic will be detoured from North Main Street to East Sixth Street to North Diamond Street, and reverse.
The project is expected to be completed May 9.
This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: ODOT announces Ohio 13 closing for bridge project