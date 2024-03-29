Bridge work planned on North Main Street starting April 9

The Ohio Department of Transportation says Ohio 13/North Main Street in the city of Mansfield, between Olive Street and North Diamond Street, will close April 9 for a bridge repair project.

Traffic will be detoured from North Main Street to East Sixth Street to North Diamond Street, and reverse.

More: Richland County drivers need to navigate several road closings

The project is expected to be completed May 9.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: ODOT announces Ohio 13 closing for bridge project