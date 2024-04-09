Bridge work planned along U.S. 50 in Ripley County

Apr. 8—RIPLEY COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Sunesis Construction Company plans to reduce U.S. 50 to one lane over Otter Creek on or after Monday, April 15, to begin bridge rehabilitation work in Ripley County.

Work will take place just east of Nebraska and is expected to be complete by mid-November, weather permitting. Temporary traffic signals will be utilized while work is in progress. Crews will begin to place signage in the area prior to the start of construction.

This project is part of a $2.2 million contract awarded to Sunesis Construction in February 2024.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions when traveling near work zones.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. — Information provided