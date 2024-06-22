Bridge maintenance work set for French Road in Utica, New Hartford
French Road, from Seward Avenue in Utica to just north of Chenango Road in the town of New Hartford, will be reduced to a one lane in each direction starting Monday, the New York State Department of Transportation said in a statement.
The road – also known as State Route 921W - will be reduced to one lane in each direction daily, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. to facilitate bridge maintenance.
The work is expected to be complete within the week, weather permitting.
