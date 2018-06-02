A bridge for the divide between Midwestern farmers and their immigrant workers

On the farm of Nettie and John Rosenow, folded in the hills of western Wisconsin, 18 massive Holstein cows file in to be milked, jostling and pushing as they find a place. Mr. Rosenow lends a hand, prodding with a broom handle, while a young man wearing rubber gloves and boots moves quickly up and down the line, disinfecting each cow and attaching the milking machines’ rubber cups.

Rosenow has been up since 3:30 a.m., slipping out before dawn “just to check things out.” Born and bred a dairy farmer – he’s the fifth generation of Rosenows here – he began milking cows when just a boy. But he seldom milks anymore. He spends his days selling cow-manure compost – a profitable sideline on the Rosenow farm – while 20 employees do the farm’s heavy work: milking a herd of more than 500 cows, scraping manure, hauling feed and sawdust bedding, filling bags of compost, tending calves, and watching over the maternity shed, where on this day a cow is recovering from a late-night cesarean.

Two decades ago, Rosenow and other dairy farmers faced a crisis. For years they had relied on family members, high school students, and other local help to run their farms. But the farms were getting bigger and local people less willing to do the hard, dirty, low-paid work of dairying. In desperation, the farmers turned to workers from Mexico. Rosenow was one of the first.

“We didn’t want to do this,” he says. “We wanted to hire locally. But we had no choice.”

It’s a familiar story in US agriculture. But it was disorienting to the dairy farmers, who worked closely with their employees and yet knew little of the new workers’ language, customs, and culture.

“They were scared to do it,” says Rosenow, explaining that other farmers asked him for advice. “Why would you want to hire someone to work for you who speaks another language? It wasn’t something we were used to in the Midwest.”

The agricultural agent at the University of Wisconsin’s Buffalo County extension office saw what was happening and recruited a local schoolteacher, Shaun Duvall, to instruct the farmers in Spanish. Ms. Duvall focused on the language of dairying, but the farmers didn’t learn much. “I had no idea it was that hard,” Rosenow says.

So Duvall doubled down. She took them to an intensive language school in Cuernavaca, Mexico. At the end of a week, they made a side trip to Veracruz, the mountainous state from which most of the workers hailed. Some of the families came down from their villages to meet them. The visit created a local sensation: People told the farmers it was the first time employers from the United States had ever come to Veracruz.

“I came away thinking that this was one of the most powerful things I’d ever done,” Rosenow says. “I thought, this has to continue.”

The visits did continue, and a few years later, he helped Duvall start Puentes/Bridges, a nonprofit that sponsors trips to Mexico. More than 150 farmers have made the trips, most of them from western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. “It’s opened their eyes to a different culture,” Rosenow says.

Duvall says it’s also made them better employers – more compassionate. “It’s helped them understand why their employees do what they do. It’s built trust and commitment between employer and employees. That’s the greatest thing about it,” she says.

Hugs and pictures

The focus of the trips today is less on learning Spanish and more on introducing the farmers to the workers’ families. They exchange hugs, hold small children, and pose for pictures. They pass along clothes, shoes, and sometimes tools from up north. They receive tortilla towels (to keep the tortillas warm when they’re served), beans, and other gifts to take back.

“It’s always a little awkward,” says Duvall, who has organized the trips and served until last year as the program’s director. “What do you say after hi? They always have a meal. Chicken and tortillas, or eggs and tortillas. Some kind of very simple meal. Beans. It’s always prepared with great love and respect. They’re excited we’re there. Mostly it’s, ‘How’s my son?’ ‘How are they doing?’ ”

Rosenow has gone nine times. He’s seen the poverty that sends workers north. He’s observed how workers use their earnings to build bigger and stronger houses and send their children to school. And yes, he’s gotten to know their families. “It’s had a huge impact on how my employees see me,” he says.