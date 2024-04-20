Bridge damage on Highway 74 in Laurinburg could keep highway closed for days

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 74 could remain closed through the week as crews work on bridge damage from a fiery Thursday morning wreck.

According to a timeline posted to NCDrive.gov managed by the state Department of Transportation, the road between mile markers .06 and .08 closed on both sides just before 11 a.m. on Friday, and could stay shut down through April 26.

The wreck involved two tractor-trailers and a boat. Thick, black smoke was visible from the scene. A News13 photographer captured images of vehicles on fire and a charred portion of bridge.

There is a detour in place for Highway 74 East. It goes from Highway 501 South to Old Maxton Road to Patterson Road to N. Rocky Ford Road to Highway 74 Business to Highway 74.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Laurinburg Fire Department responded to the scene. News13 has contacted authorities for updates on any injuries.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.