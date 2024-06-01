Bridge construction on bypass in Waynesville underway

May 31—Wonder what's happening along the bypass in Waynesville? A $42 million bridge replacement is underway on the U.S. 23-74 bypass between the Lowe's and Waynesville exits.

The work will last until 2028, but there will be limited traffic interruptions, said David Uchiyama with the N.C. Department of Transportations.

"Both lanes of traffic in both directions will remain open with limited exceptions," Uchiyama said. "Night work will be utilized as necessary during various phases of construction."

The exception to lane closures will occur when westbound traffic will be detoured through Waynesville for about a month, likely in 2026, he stated.

A section of the greenway that goes beneath the bypass will be closed due to the construction. The section goes from the Industrial Park along the Old Asheville Highway, under the bypass, to Lake Junaluska — following Richland Creek.

The closure is a necessary measure to ensure the safety of greenway users during the construction going on overhead.

"The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority," said David Francis, Haywood County Director of Economic and Community Development. "We appreciate the community's patience and understanding as the NCDOT works to improve our transportation infrastructure.

The greenway is a partnership between Waynesville, Haywood County, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The new bridges over Richland Creek will carry two lanes of traffic and be raised several feet to reduce the possibility of flooding. Construction plans call for building a temporary bridge and using it to carry one direction of traffic while the 58-year-old bridges are replaced.

The bridge replacement project initially included a redesign of merging lanes at the Lake Junaluska exit, including a fly-over style interchange. But when ballooning cost estimates topped $60 million, the project was canceled at the 11th hour in 2022 and sent back to the drawing board.

The new version nixed everything from the project except a basic replacement of the bridges.

"Our goal is to impact traffic to the least extent possible," Wanda Payne, division engineer over the N.C. Department of Transportation's westernmost counties, said earlier this year when the construction contract was awarded.