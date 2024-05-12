Bridge closures set to begin in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Three bridges in Steuben County will be closed for construction projects starting on Monday, May 13, according to the Steuben County Public Works Department.

The bridge that carries Mill Street over the Cohocton River will be closed to all through traffic while crews install a new wooden deck. This bridge, which is located between Marks Road and Erie Street in the Town of Cohocton, will be closed for about four weeks, and there will not be an on-site detour.

The bridge that carries Bean Station Road over Five Mile Creek in the Town of Wheeler is closing on May 13 as well. The Bean Station Road Bridge, located between Muck Road and Dineharts Crossing Road, is going to be completely rebuilt with concrete abutments and concrete deck beams. A detour that uses Bean Station Road, Depew Road, county Road 77, and Muck Road will be in effect during the closure, which is expected to last for about 12 weeks.

A bridge in the Town of Campbell is going to be completely rebuilt with concrete abutments and concrete deck beams as well. The bridge that carries county Road 333 over Michigan Creek between Campbell Savona Road and Tannery Creek Road will be closed to all through traffic for about 15 weeks while it’s being rebuilt. There will be an on-site detour.

