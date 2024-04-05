Bridge closures on Indiana 246 announced

Apr. 5—The Indiana Department of Transportation announced two temporary bridge closures on the Indiana 246 bridge over Turman Creek about three quarters of a mile west of U.S. 41 in Vigo County.

Beginning on or after April 10, crews will be closing down the bridges to do rehabilitation and maintenance work, the department said in a release.

Work is expected to continue until late October, weather permitting, and is subject to change.

The official detour around the closure is U.S. 41 to Indiana 48 to Indiana 63.