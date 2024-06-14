New bridge at Cheyenne Creek improves safety and access

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The city announced on Thursday, June 13 that a recently improved bridge and section over South Cheyenne Creek, nearby Chamberlain Trail is now complete.

Located on South Cheyenne Canyon Road in southwest Colorado Springs, the project replaced a bridge built in 1957 and added a pedestrian bridge carrying the Chamberlain Trail over South Cheyenne Creek. The addition is meant to improve the use for motorists and trail users.

“This project was a great collaboration between Public Works and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services,” said David Deitemeyer, Trails, Open Space and Parks Program Administrator. “Ensuring the safety of our park users is a top priority, and this new bridge for the Chamberlain Trail will provide a safer and more enjoyable experience for all trail users.”

The newest section now has a vehicle bridge, 75 feet downstream from the old bridge, and looks similar to the recently constructed bridges in North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

“This project was a significant undertaking, and we are proud to have delivered a safe and reliable bridge for the community,” said Ryan Phipps, Capital Improvements Manager with Colorado Springs Public Works. “We look forward to seeing residents and visitors utilize this essential infrastructure for many years to come.”

Although the section of the Chamberlain Trail and South Cheyenne Canyon Road is now open to the public, crews may be finalizing concrete and rock work on the bridges in the following days. Drivers and trail users are asked to continue to use caution in the area.

