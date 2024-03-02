Bridge work to begin on I-70 in Illinois on March 13

Mar. 1—The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge work on U.S. 40 over Interstate 70, just west of the Indiana state line, will begin March 13.

The bridge work includes bridge deck patching, joint repair and a new concrete wearing surface, according to a release. Motorists can expect daily lane closures on Interstate 70, and flaggers will be present on U.S. 40 for traffic control until April 8, the date of the solar eclipse.

Afterward, the bridge work will be completed under staged construction, with signals in place to direct traffic across the bridge. All interchange ramps will be open with signals in place to direct traffic at the ramps. A lane closure on I-70 will be needed at times during the various stages.

Motorists can expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-summer.