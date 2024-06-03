Bridge work at I-135 and Kellogg to cause detours. Here’s which ramp is closing in June

As the sun sets on Wednesday, June 5, construction will begin on a northbound I-135 ramp, blocking the westbound ramp to Kellogg.

The exit will be closed until Saturday, Aug. 3. The work, which includes concrete overlay, milling and patching, will be done Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers heading north on I-135 who want to go west on Kellogg will continue on I-135 and take exit 6B toward First and Second streets. Motorists will then turn left on Second and get back on I-135, this time southbound until they reach exit 6A toward westbound Kellogg.

This roadwork is the second phase of a four-phase project scheduled for the I-135 and Kellogg interchange.

J.B. Wilson, public information officer for KDOT, said that the next phase will focus on the interchange between eastbound Kellogg and northbound I–135. The final phase, set to end in late November, will be on the westbound Kellogg to southbound I-135 interchange.

This four-phase project costs around $1.3 million, contracted primarily by Wildcat Construction.

More information on the closures and other closures can be found at www.kandrive.org/.

