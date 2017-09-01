Bridesmaid Reunited With Dress She Left Behind During Hurricane Harvey Hours Before Wedding

A Texas woman returning to her home for the first time since Hurricane Harvey hit was in search of an extremely important item.

Inside Edition boarded a boat with the Harris County Fire Department and was joined by Travia Turner, who asked for a ride to her apartment.

“I came back over to here to see if I could possibly get someone to help me get the dress,” she said of a bridesmaid dress for a wedding taking place Friday. “It is one of my really, really good friends and her wedding is in Alabama, I’m supposed to be there now. I’m missing everything.”

She entered her apartment for the first time since being evacuated and spotted the dress.

Luckily, Turner had plenty of time to get to the wedding.

“Oh my goodness, hopefully I’ll get to make it, it's really pretty,” she said.

