Bride-to-be shot during bachelorette party at Decades: 'I will never return to DC streets'

FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE - A woman shot at her bachelorette party over the weekend says she was terrified after shots rang out at a popular nightclub near Dupont Circle.

Katie told FOX 5's Shomari Stone exclusively she was having a good time inside Decades DC, a three-story nightclub, located on Connecticut Avenue NW.

She was there with five of her girlfriends when, suddenly, the suspect opened fire, shooting Katie and five Decades employees.

A photo of Katie inside Decades just moments before the mass shooting shows that she was happy, smiling, celebrating at her bachelorette party with her girlfriends.

She told FOX 5 that they had dinner at a nice restaurant a couple of hours before.

The happiness quickly turned to horror when police say 29-year-old Rennwel Mantock from Hyattsville, Maryland, was forced to leave the bar.

Fortunately, everyone survived, and police quickly arrested the suspect.

"I’m in a lot of pain and I am just thankful that I am alive," said Katie, who's also a mother of three. "The bouncer lifted up the rope after the first shot was fired and then as I was running, is when I got hit."

"I will never return to the streets of D.C.," Katie continued. "I was doing nothing wrong in what was supposed to be the safest place in D.C. and I got shot."

Katie is still going to get married in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Mantock is in jail, charged with multiple counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and illegal possession of a firearm.