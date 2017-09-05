Bride Gets Back To Her Roots With Sweet St. Louis City Hall Wedding

Erin and Luke McCulloch got married at St. Louis City Hall in June. (Lawing Photography)

Erin and Luke McCulloch live together in New Orleans, but when it came time to choose a wedding location, they opted to tie the knot in the bride’s hometown of St. Louis instead.

On June 30, the McCullochs said their “I dos” in the marble rotunda of St. Louis City Hall surrounded by only their families and wedding officiant Carolyn Burke.

The bride's family is based in St. Louis.

The couple first met online in 2013 while they were both busy grad students, bonding over their shared sense of humor and love of traveling.

The couple standing outside St. Louis City Hall on their wedding day.

The McCullochs told HuffPost they couldn’t be happier with their decision to do a city hall wedding instead of a more elaborate celebration.

“I’m so glad we decided to get married with a short and sweet ceremony at city hall,” Erin said. “It took a lot of the stress and pressure off the day and let it just be something that we could all really enjoy together.”

Below, hear more about the couple’s intimate nuptials. And be sure to follow along with us as we profile couples marrying at city halls around the country for HuffPost’s Listen To America bus tour.

Why did you decide to marry at city hall?

EM: I was excited about the idea of getting married in my hometown and really appreciate the beauty of historic buildings, like St. Louis’s City Hall. Plus, we both preferred to do something simple and without much fanfare.

The bride wore a handmade dress by a designer they met during a trip to Seattle, while the groom wore his favorite suit.