Bride 'pulls gun out of wedding dress and points it at groom's head'

Kate Elizabeth Prichard was arrested on her wedding day - Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

This couple’s honeymoon period is definitely over.

Weddings are meant to be a time for love and celebration, but a bride’s big day was ruined when she was arrested on assault charges over an alleged gun incident.

Tennessee bride Kate Prichard allegedly pulled a gun out of her wedding dress and put it to her groom’s head during a drunken motel argument, just hours after the wedding.

The 25-year-old pointed the 9mm handgun at her new husband James Burton’s head and pulled the trigger, however it was not loaded, police say.

Police were called to the scene after the new bride then loaded the gun and fired it in the air, it is alleged.

“She pulled out of her wedding dress, a 9mm pistol. Pointed it at her husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” Sgt. Kyle Evans from the Murfreesboro Police Department told NewsChannel 5.

“[The] responding officer let the husband know the honeymoon was over and his new wife was going to jail.

“Both were very uncooperative with authorities. It was actually a witness who pointed us in the right direction,” he added.

Prichard has been charged with aggravated domestic assault.