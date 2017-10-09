Bridal Week: Naeem Khan Fall 2018

Naeem Khan has long been hailed as a favorite for names like Beyoncé, Kate Hudson and former first lady Michelle Obama, but his global influence extends far beyond that.

The esteemed designer's Fall 2018 bridal collection takes us beyond red carpets and White House State Dinners with a line that encompasses sequins, halters, tulle and feathers. With gowns named after local hotspots from "Gramercy" to "Brooklyn", as well as international destinations including "Bermuda" and "Jaffa", Khan cements his name in the international fashion world.

Khan's sequin masterpieces elicited audible "oohs and "ahhs" from the intimately-seated audience, who stepped over each other to get a closer look at the creations. Other standouts of the new collection included a three-dimensional floral gown, an ensemble with cascading ostrich feathers and tea-length creations, which are perfect for the more casual bride.

After the models took the runway in a soft Simon and Garfunkel medley, the whole vibe changed. Lights dimmed, music changed to an upbeat playlist, and the models took the runway dancing for Khan's after-party collection. From fringe to beads, the surprise collection was no doubt an unexpected -- yet welcomed -- ending to the show.

