Bridal Reality Show Contestant Was Brutally Murdered by Her Student: Cops

A California nursing teacher who once competed on an E! network bridal reality show has been found dead and buried in a shallow grave.

The body of Lisa Marie Naegle, who appeared on Bridalplasty in 2010, was found in an LA-area home's backyard Tuesday.

Read: Is the 'Supermom' Jogger Withholding Information on Her Kidnappers to Protect Her Family?

The owner of the home, Jackie Jerome Rogers, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Rogers, 34, was a nursing student of Naegle's, according to the Daily Breeze.

Rogers was arrested after he was questioned about Naegle's disappearance, then indicated her body was at his house in near Los Angeles International Airport, cops said.

Naegle vanished over the weekend after telling her husband, Derek Harryman, that she was going to a birthday party with her brother.

When Naegle hadn't come home by early Sunday morning, Harryman reported her missing.

Naegle's family started a desperate social media campaign to spread the word about her disappearance.

"This is extremely rare and unlike her," Harryman wrote after his wife missed work and failed to respond to texts. "If anyone has any information on Lisa's potential whereabouts or if anyone who attended the party last night has any idea where she went after please reply to this post asap!"

The family's efforts were, unfortunately, for naught.

Family members reportedly told police that Rogers and Naegle were having an affair.

Read: Is There a Connection? 'Supermom' Jogger Case Bears Eerie Similarities to 18-Year-Old Mystery

Police were reportedly led to the suspect after Naegel's family reviewed surveillance video from a bar where Rogers told them he'd parted ways with her. Instead, the video reportedly showed them leaving together.

"They know their daughter or their sister, they knew something wasn't right, they took steps we don't ordinarily see," LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilera told reporters. "They called police when they thought this is just not sitting right with us."

Watch: Husband of 'Supermom' Jogger Speaks Out, as Experts Suggest She Was Taken by Cult or Sex Traffickers

Related Articles: