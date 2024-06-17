Brickbat: All Things Must End

For the first time in 111 years, Pennsylvania's Upper Moreland Township will not host the June Fete Fair and Horse and Pony Show. Township officials canceled the fair citing recent youth violence at other area events. Organizers had offered to cancel evening hours, install metal detectors, and beef up security, but town officials said the changes weren't enough. This is the second spring festival in the region canceled because of violence and robberies at other events.

