Brickbat: There for the Taking

Jamey Noel, former Clark County, Indiana, sheriff and Republican Party chairman, is facing 25 felony counts relating to claims that he used jail employees for personal work and that he used credit cards from a volunteer fire department he headed and money from the jail commissary to make personal purchases, among other allegations. A state audit found more than $900,000 worth of "questionable" or "unsupported" purchases.

