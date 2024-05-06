Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed a law limiting landlords' ability to evict tenants. Under the law, landlords can evict a tenant only for not paying the rent, destruction of property, disturbing the neighbors' peace, or another a substantial violation of the lease. The law also says landlords must renew a tenant's lease when it ends. The only exceptions are if the property is being sold, demolished, substantially renovated, turned it into a short-term rental, or if the landlord plans to move family in. And when those exceptions do apply, landlords must give tenants a 90-day notice.

The post Brickbat: Sit and Stay Awhile appeared first on Reason.com.