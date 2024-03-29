Brickbat: Science Doesn't Lie, but Scientists Do

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says it has found that former CBI forensic scientist Yvonne "Missy" Woods manipulated data in the DNA testing process or posted incomplete test results in hundreds of cases. The CBI says it has found 652 cases affected by Woods' work between 2008 and 2023, when she was placed on administrative leave and then retired. It is currently reviewing her cases from 1994 to 2008. The CBI says it has not found any evidence that Woods falsified data, but it says she cut corners and did not follow standard protocols, leaving the reliability of her work in question, and deleted or altered data to conceal her actions.

