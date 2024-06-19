Brickbat: Quadruple Dealing

Authorities in Tennessee indicted Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas on 22 charges including official misconduct, theft, forgery, and computer crimes involving jail inmates in his custody. Thomas failed to disclose ownership interests in a staffing agency that provided inmates to assist local businesses, a company that housed current and former inmates in a transitional home, and a third company that provided transportation to work-release inmates and former inmates traveling to and from work.

