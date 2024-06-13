The California state Senate has passed a bill that would require speed governors on all new cars manufactured or sold in California by 2032. These devices would give drivers "audible and visual signals" when they exceed the speed limit by more than 10 miles per hour. The bill's sponsor, Sen. Scott Wiener (D–San Francisco), says the measure will reduce traffic accidents and deaths.

The post Brickbat: Life in the Slow Lane appeared first on Reason.com.