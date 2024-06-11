Brickbat: Injustice Is Blind

TechCrunch

When Slack CEO Denise Dresser was handed the reins last November, she was the third CEO in less than a year at the enterprise communications company. Denise Dresser became CEO after her predecessor, Lidiane Jones, left after just 10 months on the job to become chief executive at Bumble, unable to resist the lure of running a public company. Dresser spent more than a dozen years at Salesforce in various executive roles before being promoted to run Slack.