Brickbat: Injustice Is Blind
Darien Harris spent 12 years in prison for murder but was freed last year after it was discovered an eyewitness against him was legally blind. Court records show the man denied under oath that he had vision problems. In fact, he had advanced glaucoma and had been declared legally blind nine years previously. A second eyewitness denied Harris was the shooter. Harris is now suing the Chicago Police Department for violating his civil rights.
