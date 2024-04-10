Police Scotland says it will no longer investigate minor crimes, but it refuses to say exactly what constitutes a minor crime. In response to a freedom of information request by a local newspaper, the police force said releasing that information would give a "tactical advantage" to criminals. Officials said the move is aimed at freeing up resources to investigate major crimes. Don't worry: Police officials say they will continue to investigate all reported hate crime incidents even if they don't meet the charging threshold.

The post Brickbat: Information Is Dangerous appeared first on Reason.com.