Brickbat: I Had No Suspicions

Police Scotland initially declared the death of Brian Low to be "non-suspicious and medical-related." But a medical examination found "he had injuries consistent with being fatally shot." His death certificate says he died of a shotgun wound to the neck and chest. Three months later, police arrested a man in connection with the death. Scotland's Police Investigation and Review Commissioner has confirmed it is looking into the way the crime scene was handled.

