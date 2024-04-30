Federal agents arrested Penny McCarthy at gunpoint outside her home in Phoenix. They insisted that she was Carole Anne Rozak, a fugitive wanted on a 1999 warrant for probation violation in Oklahoma. At first, the U.S. Marshals Service said McCarthy's fingerprints matched Rozak's, but they later admitted the prints did not match, and a judge dropped all charges against McCarthy. A Phoenix TV station reports that the Marshals Service blamed a glitch for the initial fingerprint misidentification. In later court filings the service said that Rozak had stolen McCarthy's maiden name, blaming the mix-up on that. But McCarthy said they have refused to provide her with any information that links Rozak to her identity. "I no longer trust the people who govern me," she said.

The post Brickbat: Close Enough for the Feds appeared first on Reason.com.