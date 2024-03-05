Brick man, 26, who had knife, charged in ‘road rage’ incident on Mantoloking Road: Cops

BRICK - A road rage incident on Mantoloking Road has resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old township man on Monday, according to police.

Jake McMahon, was charged with terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon after he allegedly threatened another motorist with a knife, said Officer Victoria Finelli, a Brick Police spokeswoman.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m., minutes before Officer Peter Bylsma was flagged down by the victim in the area of Mantoloking and Dock roads, Finelli said.

The victim told Bylsma that he was driving on Mantoloking Road when he was cut off by another vehicle and honked his horn, she said.

McMahon then exited his vehicle and threatened the victim with a folding knife, while banging on the victim’s car window and the side of his vehicle, Finelli explained.

The victim was able to leave the scene of the incident and later provided police with a description of the suspect and his vehicle, in addition to a partial license plate number, she said.

At 4:40 p.m., Officer Joseph McGrath was on patrol in the area of the 7-Eleven convenience store on Mantoloking Road, when he spotted a vehicle matching the description the victim had provided more than an hour earlier, Finelli said.

McGrath approached the male occupant in the vehicle — later identified as McMahon — and began speaking with him, while also observing that McMahon had bloody knuckles on both his hands, she said.

McMahon then admitted to being involved in the incident and was taken into custody. He was processed at police headquarters and released pending a future court date, Finelli said.

