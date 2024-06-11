Brick crowd opposes plan to rent Sunday school to Liberty School Association

BRICK — Wearing white shirts and red pins that read "no school" in black letters, dozens of Brick residents gathered in the township's Civic Plaza on Monday night to protest a church's plan to lease its Sunday school.

Leaders of the Fellowship Chapel of the Jersey Shore, located at 170 Duchess Lane, hope to rent their Sunday school building to help pay bills. The church's congregation has shrunk in recent years, Pastor Cliff Whitehead said before the Brick Board of Adjustment.

Whitehead is seeking a variance from the board in order to rent the four-classroom Sunday school building. He is hoping to rent the building to a group known at the Liberty School Association.

Fellowship Chapel Pastor Cliff Whitehead (right) and attorney Richard Sciria discuss plans to rent the church's Sunday school building before the Brick Board of Adjustment on June 10, 2024.

"We thought they were a good fit," he told the Board of Adjustment on Monday.

Liberty School Association's Facebook page says the group is a Brick-based religious organization that serves homeschool families. Classes, which accommodate students in kindergarten through eighth grade, are held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Attorney Richard Sciria, a Red Bank-based attorney who represents Fellowship Chapel, told the Brick board that schools are considered beneficial and serve the "public good" under New Jersey land-use laws. Liberty School Association would have no more than 30 to 40 students using the Sunday school building, he said.

Fellowship Chapel in Brick is seeking approval to rent out its Sunday school building.

While schools are permitted in some cases within the Duchess Lane neighborhood, the school does not meet all the requirements under Brick's land-use codes. The variance request is seeking relief from certain rules about landscaping, buffers and building setbacks from roads, Sciria said.

Brick residents gathered Monday, June 10, 2024 at Civic Plaza to hear a plan by Fellowship Chapel of the Jersey Shore in Brick to rent its Sunday school building to a home school organization.

"We submit these conditions are minor in nature," he said. "We are not seeking any site plan changes at all to the currently existing site. The only changes we are doing to the site is to update the handicap ramp to be compliant with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements and restripe some of the parking lot."

Under the church's proposal, the Sunday school would accommodate the Liberty students Mondays through Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The students would be dropped off by their parents or guardians. No buses would be used for transportation, according to church officials.

Community members are pushing back. About 80 residents pooled their resources and hired attorney Edward Liston of Toms River to fight the variance application before the Board of Adjustment.

The Brick Board of Adjustment hears plans by Fellowship Chapel officials to rent out the organization's Sunday school to a homeschool organization during a meeting on June 10, 2024.

"There has been public outcry that this application will set a precedent for a subsequent owner to be able to allow this approved school use to expand… with more students, transportation, more traffic, pretty much opening the door for other schools," Sciria said. "This is completely inaccurate. If the board grants this application, Fellowship Chapel, or any owner, must comply with the terms, conditions and limits of this resolution, even if they are subsequent owners."

The board did not hear from the crowd Monday, as members ended the three-hour meeting at 10 p.m. The next meeting on Fellowship Chapel's application will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Civic Plaza, 270 Chambers Bridge Road, Brick.

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers education and the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than 15 years. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Brick residents oppose Fellowship Chapel's school rental plan