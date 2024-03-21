Brianna Maitland vanished in VT 20 years ago. FBI is offering $40K reward for information

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is offering a $40,000 reward for information resulting in the recovery of a Vermonter who disappeared two decades ago as a teenager.

Brianna Maitland, then 17, was last seen on the evening of March 19, 2004, at a restaurant in Montgomery, Vermont, where she was finishing her shift. Maitland drove away in a green 1985 Oldsmobile 88, which was later found roughly a mile away from the restaurant, backed into the side of a deserted barn.

Vermont State Police Director Col. Matthew T. Birmingham said in a press release that Maitland's disappearance is considered an unsolved case, not a cold case. He added that police hope the reward money will convince people who might know something to come forward and help them find Maitland.

Brianna Maitland

"FBI rewards are an important tool we can provide our partner agencies to incentivize the public to come forward," said Craig Tremaroli, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Albany Field Office. "Someone out there may have information that can help solve this case. It's been too long, and it's time to come forward. No tip is too small. Together with our partners from Vermont State Police, we will work to cover every lead until we bring Brianna home."

Anyone with information about Maitland's disappearance can call 1-800-225-5324 or the Vermont State Police Tipline at 1-844-848-8477.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: FBI offers reward in case of missing Vermont teen Brianna Maitland