Brian Walshe, man accused of killing wife in Cohasset, due back in court on murder charge

Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of killing his wife, dismembering her body with a hacksaw and then discarding her remains at trash transfer stations across the region, is due back in court on Monday.

Prosecutors allege the 48-year-old Walshe killed his wife, Ana Walshe, 39, and misled investigators about her disappearance last year. Ana Walshe, a mother-of-three young children and a real estate professional who worked in Washington D.C., went missing on New Year’s Day 2023, authorities said. Her body has never been found.

Brian Walshe is scheduled to appear before a judge in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Monday afternoon.

FILE - Brian Walshe enters the courtroom for his arraignment, April 27, 2023, in Dedham, Mass. Walshe, a Massachusetts man charged with killing his wife, was sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, to more than three years in jail over an unrelated art fraud case involving the sale of two fake Andy Warhol paintings. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, File)

In a separate case, Brian Walshe was sentenced last week to 37 months in prison in a federal art fraud case. Walshe previously pleaded guilty in 2021 to selling two counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings in an international art fraud scheme.

The Ana Walshe case garnered international attention in the days and weeks after she went missing. People in her native Serbia prayed for her safe return, according to a statement released last year from the Serbian Consulate in Washington, D.C.

Born in Belgrade, Serbia, Ana Walshe held a dual citizenship of Serbia and the United States. A real estate professional, she worked her way up to a position of regional general manager at Tishman Speyer, a firm in Washington, D.C., according to her LinkedIn profile page.

Brian Walshe, left, is facing murder and other charges following the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, left, on Jan. 1, 2023.

She split her time between Cohasset and the nation’s Capitol, where she worked.

She and Brian Walshe married in 2016. Ana posted photographs of their wedding day on Facebook. In one, Brian Walshe is seen kissing her cheek while a radiant Ana, wearing a white, strapless dress and veil and holding a bouquet of flowers, is smiling. In another photograph, the newlyweds are crossing the street and holding hands with Brian Walshe, this time, holding the bouquet in his right hand.

In January 2023, days after she went missing, a hacksaw and a blood-soaked rug believed to contain biological evidence were recovered by investigators.

Police later searched trash bins, dumpsters, trash trucks, and trash facilities in the areas where Brian Walshe traveled following her disappearance.

Prosecutors have also previously said that a broken knife with blood on it was found in the basement of the Walshe family home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

