Is Brian Platt leaving KC? City manager is finalist for position in Austin, Texas

Kansas City’s city manager, Brian Platt, is one of three finalists for the job of city manager in Austin, Texas, that city’s mayor announced Tuesday afternoon.

Platt, who was appointed to his current position a little more than three years ago, is up against the current city managers of Dallas and Denton, Texas for the position, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson announced on the city council message board Tuesday.

Watson said Platt and the others would meet with city staff on March 25, and sit for interviews with him and the council the next day. Watson said one or more of the finalists would return for additional discussion on April 1 and that on April 2 they would direct the city’s executive search firm to begin contract negotiations.

Platt did not immediately respond to a phone message requesting comment.

Prior to hiring on in Kansas City, Platt held an equivalent position leading city government in Jersey City, New Jersey. He was Mayor Quinton Lucas’ top pick for the job in 2020, and the city council ratified his selection.