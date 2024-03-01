Live

Brian Mulroney dead at 84: Trudeau, Ford, Canadians react to the death of our most divisive prime minister

'He never stopped working for Canadians': PM Trudeau, leaders and Canadians remember the leaders who left an indelible mark on politics, the country

Joy Joshi, Corné van Hoepen and Bryan Meler

Brian Mulroney has died at the 84, his daughter Caroline announced on Thursday through social media. Known as Canada's 18th prime minister, he's being remembered as one of the country's most influential and controversial politicians, who helped reshape our politics and economy. Upon his passing, Canadians are taking the time to remember his impact. That includes political leaders, from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, among many others.

History has him as a man who completed one of the largest political wins in Canadian history — after he and his Progressive Conservatives won a record 211 seats in the House of Commons in the 1984 federal election. Upon his election, his impact included brokering the free trade deal and acid rain treaties with the U.S., introducing the loonie, as well as his fight against racial apartheid in South Africa. However, moves like the introduction of the GST and the Airbus scandal also led to unpopular opinions toward Mulroney. Amid all of it, his impact on Canada is clear, as Canadians take the time to remember the former prime minister.

    Canadian Press, Farah Syed

    Vote: What do you think of Brian Mulroney's leadership and legacy?

    Canada's former prime minister Brian Mulroney speaks with the media before receiving the Commander of the National Order of Legion of Honour at the French Embassy in Ottawa on December 6, 2016. - Mulroney will be the first head of Canadian government to receive the distinction. The Legion of Honour is the highest decoration that France can bestow. (Photo by Lars Hagberg / AFP) (Photo by LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

    "Canadians loved him: In 1984, they handed the youthful charmer a blank cheque and the largest majority mandate in history so he could change the country.

    Canadians hated him: When he announced his departure from politics in 1993, his charm was dismissed as blarney, his youth faded into a lugubrious middle-age."

    Read the full obituary on Brian Mulroney's life and legacy from The Canadian Press

  • Bryan Meler

    Doug Ford remembers Mulroney, calling him a 'mentor'

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford remembers former prime minister Brian Mulroney as both a "mentor" and also an "advisor."

    “You wanna talk about leadership? You wanna talk about trailblazers, visionaries? That was Brian Mulroney,” said Ford at a Toronto Region Board of Trade event.

    “He became a mentor to me. He became an advisor to me anytime I had a tough decision.”

    Ford later also released a statement on Mulroney. A part of Ford's cabinet is Mulroney's daughter Caroline, who holds the title of Minister of Francophone Affairs.

  • Corné van Hoepen

    Brian Mulroney's life and legacy in photos

    Brian Mulroney and Mila wave from the stage on election night Sept. 4, 1984. Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is dead at 84. His family announced late Thursday that the former Tory leader died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Queen Elizabeth II toasts with Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in Quebec City, Oct. 23, 1987. Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is dead at 84. His family announced late Thursday that the former Tory leader died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Poling
    Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan is applauded by his wife Nancy, former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and his wife Mila after addressing the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa during an official visit to Canada in this April 6, 1987.
    Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and U.S. President George Bush toss out the first pitches at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener against the Texas Rangers at the SkyDome in Toronto on April 10, 1990. Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is dead at 84. His family announced late Thursday that the former Tory leader died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
    Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, supported by his wife Mila, jokes with the media trevelling on his campaign plane Nov. 22, 1988 during the flight home to Ottawa from Baie Comeau. Mulroney wore the sign that said he would not run in 1999, a response to questions earlier in the day regarding his intentions for a third term of office.
    HiRes (SHER1) SHERBROOKE, Quebec, Sept 28--RIPS PAPER--Prime Minister Brian Mulroney holds up a piece of paper he had torn during a speech in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Monday. Mulroney was demonstrating that a No vote on the referendum would rip apart the 31 points Quebec got in the Charlottetown agreement. (CP PHOTO) 1992 (stf-Fred Chartrand)
    Nelson Mandela walks with Prime Minister Brian Mulroney on his arrival in Ottawa, June 17, 1990. Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is dead at 84. His family announced late Thursday that the former Tory leader died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Mitchell
    Kim Campbell, Leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister designate is given a standing ovation in the House of Commons by Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and other members of the government on June 16, 1993. The Canadian Press/Tom Hanson
    (OTTX 103) OTTAWA, Oct. 22--Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney laughs while Governor General Romeo LeBlanc puts the Order of Canada around his neck during an Investiture ceremony in Ottawa Thursday.(CP PHOTO) 1998 (stf-Tom Hanson)th
    Former Canada's prime minister Brian Mulroney speaks from the pulpit during commemorative ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth at Christ Church Cathedral, in Ottawa, Canada Monday, September 19, 2022.
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, sits behind the desk of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, left, while touring a replica of Mr. Mulroney's former parliamentary office in Mulroney Hall at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S. on Monday, June 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
  • Joy Joshi

    Mulroney's moments: Environment-friendly, anti-apartheid and money controversy

    Canada's greenest prime minister?

    Mulroney was one of Canada’s most environmentally-friendly prime ministers, according to Canadian History Ehx Journalist Craig Baird.

    During his tenure as the Canadian prime minister, Mulroney secured a treaty with the United States of America on acid rain while making Canada the first industrialized nation to ratify a Convention on biological diversity.

    Mulroney was also behind passing the Environmental Assessment Act & Environmental Protection Act and making Canada the first G7 nation to sign the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

    In 2006, a 12-member panel named Mulroney Canada's greenest prime minister, according to Baird.

    Strong stance on apartheid

    While in office during the era of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, Mulroney broke ranks with his strongest allies on the issue of apartheid as he saw the state's system of racist repression as fundamentally unjust and supported sanctions against the South African white minority regime.

    'Brown envelope' controversy

    The 18th prime minister of Canada wasn’t without his share of controversy with one of them involving him allegedly attempting to cover up cash payments of up to $300,000 he accepted from a German businessman.

    In response to the allegations, Mulroney admitted accepting an envelope with money in it and told an inquiry that there was nothing untoward in him accepting a certain “business arrangement” in public as the payment was both “unsolicited and unexpected.

    Readers were quick to point out the record of his controversies wasn't forgotten:

  • Joy Joshi

    ‘Immense sacrifice and a lasting legacy’: Pierre Poilievre leads political top brass in tributes following death of Brian Mulroney

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Poilievre says he believes
    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Poilievre says he believes "biological males" have no place in sports or change rooms that are labelled female. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

    Canadian politicians are remembering Brian Mulroney’s “immense sacrifice,” generosity and contribution to the country in their tributes to the former Prime Minister, who passed away at the age of 84.

    Caroline Mulroney, daughter of Canada’s 18th prime minister, announced the sad news of her father passing away “peacefully” through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Following Mulroney’s announcement, Canadian leaders from all sides of the aisle joined in singing praise of the late Progressive Conservative Party leader.

    Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre peened a lengthy note in the memory of Mulroney, extensively detailing the veteran’s early years hailing from a working-class community, his business acumen and the stalwart figure he ended up becoming in Canadian politics.

    “He unleashed free enterprise, crushed inflation, restored fiscal sanity and concluded one of the greatest free trade agreements the world has ever seen, which remains largely in place today,” Poilievre wrote on X.

    “These changes gave thousands of working-class families the same opportunities he had, that is, the chance to work hard, buy a home, and build their dreams,” he added.

    I will always be thankful for his candid advice and generous mentorship to me personally. All Canadians are grateful for his immense sacrifice and the lasting legacy he leaves us all - the current leader of the Conservative Party concluded.

    NDP and the Liberals join Poilievre in remembering Mulroney's contributions

    Leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, also remembered Mulroney’s “contribution” to protecting the environment while seated in the top seat of the government.

    He made an important contribution to Canada, including protecting our environment - leading the world in tackling acid rain and banning chemicals that were destroying the ozone layer - Singh posted on X.

    Prime Minister Justine Trudeau, along with his deputy, Chrystia Freeland and Housing Minister Sean Fraser, led the Liberals in sharing their condolences following the “devastating” news.

    He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home. I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years – he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate - Trudeau shared in a note online.

    Brian Mulroney stood up for Canada and our national interest, including long after he left public office. I will miss his wise counsel, which he generously offered, particularly during the NAFTA negotiations, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland noted.

    I had the chance to get to know Mr. Mulroney. He became a friend and someone who I came to rely on for advice. He didn’t let political stripe get in the way and was focused on making Canada a better place, Housing and Infrastructure Minister Sean Fraser said on social media.

    Premiers of Canadian provinces recall their interactions with Mulroney

    Leaders of different provinces joined the tributes with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith recalling the role Mulroney played in Canadian politics and anecdotes from their personal time with him.

    I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Brian Mulroney. My condolences to his wife and family. He believed in Canada and he dedicated his life to our country, Kinew shared.

    I first met Prime Minister Mulroney when I was the Progressive Conservative U of C campus club president in 1992. I was just joining politics and felt inspired by his dedication to public service. He will be remembered by all Canadians for his service, and his commitment to our country, Smith wrote.

  • Corné van Hoepen

    'Brian Mulroney loved Canada': PM Trudeau reacts to former prime minister's death

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks to journalists during press conference after the 33rd ASEAN Summit in Singapore, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks to journalists during press conference after the 33rd ASEAN Summit in Singapore, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to social media shortly after Mulroney's death was made public to offer his condolences.

    "Brian Mulroney loved Canada. I’m devastated to learn of his passing.

    "He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home. I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years – he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate.

    "As we mourn his passing and keep his family and friends in our thoughts, let us also acknowledge – and celebrate – Mr. Mulroney’s role in building the modern, dynamic, and prosperous country we all know today."