Canada's greenest prime minister?

Mulroney was one of Canada’s most environmentally-friendly prime ministers, according to Canadian History Ehx Journalist Craig Baird.

During his tenure as the Canadian prime minister, Mulroney secured a treaty with the United States of America on acid rain while making Canada the first industrialized nation to ratify a Convention on biological diversity.

Mulroney was also behind passing the Environmental Assessment Act & Environmental Protection Act and making Canada the first G7 nation to sign the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

In 2006, a 12-member panel named Mulroney Canada's greenest prime minister, according to Baird.

Strong stance on apartheid

While in office during the era of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, Mulroney broke ranks with his strongest allies on the issue of apartheid as he saw the state's system of racist repression as fundamentally unjust and supported sanctions against the South African white minority regime.

'Brown envelope' controversy

The 18th prime minister of Canada wasn’t without his share of controversy with one of them involving him allegedly attempting to cover up cash payments of up to $300,000 he accepted from a German businessman.

In response to the allegations, Mulroney admitted accepting an envelope with money in it and told an inquiry that there was nothing untoward in him accepting a certain “business arrangement” in public as the payment was both “unsolicited and unexpected.”

