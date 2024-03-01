Former prime minister Brian Mulroney speaks to supporters Thursday, September 17, 2009 at a party marking the 25th anniversary of his landslide victory in 1984 in Montreal. Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is dead at 84. His family announced late Thursday that the former Tory leader died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Brian Mulroney has died at the 84, his daughter Caroline announced on Thursday through social media. Known as Canada's 18th prime minister, he's being remembered as one of the country's most influential and controversial politicians, who helped reshape our politics and economy. Upon his passing, Canadians are taking the time to remember his impact. That includes political leaders, from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, among many others.
During his tenure as the Canadian prime minister, Mulroney secured a treaty with the United States of America on acid rain while making Canada the first industrialized nation to ratify a Convention on biological diversity.
Mulroney was also behind passing the Environmental Assessment Act & Environmental Protection Act and making Canada the first G7 nation to sign the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
In 2006, a 12-member panel named Mulroney Canada's greenest prime minister, according to Baird.
Strong stance on apartheid
While in office during the era of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, Mulroney broke ranks with his strongest allies on the issue of apartheid as he saw the state's system of racist repression as fundamentally unjust and supported sanctions against the South African white minority regime.
Readers were quick to point out the record of his controversies wasn't forgotten:
He accepted brown paper bags of money. The fact that politicians of all stripes ignore this truth completely is astounding. He was a good statesman of the old progressive conservative guard, but he did take bribes.
Canadian politicians are remembering Brian Mulroney’s “immense sacrifice,” generosity and contribution to the country in their tributes to the former Prime Minister, who passed away at the age of 84.
Caroline Mulroney, daughter of Canada’s 18th prime minister, announced the sad news of her father passing away “peacefully” through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Following Mulroney’s announcement, Canadian leaders from all sides of the aisle joined in singing praise of the late Progressive Conservative Party leader.
Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre peened a lengthy note in the memory of Mulroney, extensively detailing the veteran’s early years hailing from a working-class community, his business acumen and the stalwart figure he ended up becoming in Canadian politics.
“He unleashed free enterprise, crushed inflation, restored fiscal sanity and concluded one of the greatest free trade agreements the world has ever seen, which remains largely in place today,” Poilievre wrote on X.
"It is with great sadness that Canadians learn of the loss of one of our greatest ever statesmen, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney. The love and prayers of all Canadians go to his beloved children, Caroline, Ben, Mark and Nicolas, and the love of his life, his best friend and… pic.twitter.com/BBYU8Zejxh
“These changes gave thousands of working-class families the same opportunities he had, that is, the chance to work hard, buy a home, and build their dreams,” he added.
I will always be thankful for his candid advice and generous mentorship to me personally. All Canadians are grateful for his immense sacrifice and the lasting legacy he leaves us all - the current leader of the Conservative Party concluded.
NDP and the Liberals join Poilievre in remembering Mulroney's contributions
Leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, also remembered Mulroney’s “contribution” to protecting the environment while seated in the top seat of the government.
He made an important contribution to Canada, including protecting our environment - leading the world in tackling acid rain and banning chemicals that were destroying the ozone layer - Singh posted on X.
Prime Minister Justine Trudeau, along with his deputy, Chrystia Freeland and Housing Minister Sean Fraser, led the Liberals in sharing their condolences following the “devastating” news.
He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home. I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years – he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate - Trudeau shared in a note online.
Brian Mulroney stood up for Canada and our national interest, including long after he left public office. I will miss his wise counsel, which he generously offered, particularly during the NAFTA negotiations, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland noted.
Brian Mulroney stood up for Canada and our national interest, including long after he left public office. I will miss his wise counsel, which he generously offered, particularly during the NAFTA negotiations. pic.twitter.com/JPzTV6cBmy
I had the chance to get to know Mr. Mulroney. He became a friend and someone who I came to rely on for advice. He didn’t let political stripe get in the way and was focused on making Canada a better place, Housing and Infrastructure Minister Sean Fraser said on social media.
Premiers of Canadian provinces recall their interactions with Mulroney
Leaders of different provinces joined the tributes with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith recalling the role Mulroney played in Canadian politics and anecdotes from their personal time with him.
I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Brian Mulroney. My condolences to his wife and family. He believed in Canada and he dedicated his life to our country, Kinew shared.
I first met Prime Minister Mulroney when I was the Progressive Conservative U of C campus club president in 1992. I was just joining politics and felt inspired by his dedication to public service. He will be remembered by all Canadians for his service, and his commitment to our country, Smith wrote.
'Brian Mulroney loved Canada': PM Trudeau reacts to former prime minister's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to social media shortly after Mulroney's death was made public to offer his condolences.
"Brian Mulroney loved Canada. I’m devastated to learn of his passing.
"He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home. I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years – he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate.
"As we mourn his passing and keep his family and friends in our thoughts, let us also acknowledge – and celebrate – Mr. Mulroney’s role in building the modern, dynamic, and prosperous country we all know today."
