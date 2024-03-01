Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Poilievre says he believes "biological males" have no place in sports or change rooms that are labelled female. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian politicians are remembering Brian Mulroney’s “immense sacrifice,” generosity and contribution to the country in their tributes to the former Prime Minister, who passed away at the age of 84.

Caroline Mulroney, daughter of Canada’s 18th prime minister, announced the sad news of her father passing away “peacefully” through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Following Mulroney’s announcement, Canadian leaders from all sides of the aisle joined in singing praise of the late Progressive Conservative Party leader.

Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre peened a lengthy note in the memory of Mulroney, extensively detailing the veteran’s early years hailing from a working-class community, his business acumen and the stalwart figure he ended up becoming in Canadian politics.

“He unleashed free enterprise, crushed inflation, restored fiscal sanity and concluded one of the greatest free trade agreements the world has ever seen, which remains largely in place today,” Poilievre wrote on X.

“These changes gave thousands of working-class families the same opportunities he had, that is, the chance to work hard, buy a home, and build their dreams,” he added.

I will always be thankful for his candid advice and generous mentorship to me personally. All Canadians are grateful for his immense sacrifice and the lasting legacy he leaves us all - the current leader of the Conservative Party concluded.

NDP and the Liberals join Poilievre in remembering Mulroney's contributions

Leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, also remembered Mulroney’s “contribution” to protecting the environment while seated in the top seat of the government.

He made an important contribution to Canada, including protecting our environment - leading the world in tackling acid rain and banning chemicals that were destroying the ozone layer - Singh posted on X.

I am saddened to hear of the death of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney.



Prime Minister Justine Trudeau, along with his deputy, Chrystia Freeland and Housing Minister Sean Fraser, led the Liberals in sharing their condolences following the “devastating” news.

He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home. I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years – he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate - Trudeau shared in a note online.

Brian Mulroney loved Canada. I’m devastated to learn of his passing.



Brian Mulroney stood up for Canada and our national interest, including long after he left public office. I will miss his wise counsel, which he generously offered, particularly during the NAFTA negotiations, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland noted.

I had the chance to get to know Mr. Mulroney. He became a friend and someone who I came to rely on for advice. He didn’t let political stripe get in the way and was focused on making Canada a better place, Housing and Infrastructure Minister Sean Fraser said on social media.

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of one of our Nation’s great leaders.



Premiers of Canadian provinces recall their interactions with Mulroney

Leaders of different provinces joined the tributes with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith recalling the role Mulroney played in Canadian politics and anecdotes from their personal time with him.

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Brian Mulroney. My condolences to his wife and family. He believed in Canada and he dedicated his life to our country, Kinew shared.

I first met Prime Minister Mulroney when I was the Progressive Conservative U of C campus club president in 1992. I was just joining politics and felt inspired by his dedication to public service. He will be remembered by all Canadians for his service, and his commitment to our country, Smith wrote.