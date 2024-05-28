Brian Kemp will attend GOP convention as he builds up political operation

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sat out the 2024 presidential primary as other ambitious Republicans tried to topple Donald Trump. Now, the popular swing-state governor is building up his political operation, not only helping a handful of candidates in tight across the country, but cultivating influence ahead of his own possible future run.

And he will attend the Republican nominating convention in Milwaukee this summer, according to a person familiar with Kemp’s plans who was granted anonymity to discuss the matter.

The Georgia Republican, a rare GOP politician who stood up to Trump and emerged from the tangle unscathed, has maintained that he would support the Republican nominee for president, but had not disclosed any plans to attend the party’s convention this July. Kemp has been particularly selective about his political activities over the last several years, and hasn’t attended a Trump rally since 2020.

He has not been approached about speaking at the convention, and has no plans to do so, the person said.

Meanwhile, Kemp is offering his help to several Republicans down ballot across the country this year, maintaining a national profile as he eyes his own political future. That includes being the likely next chair of the Republican Governors Association, where he currently serves as vice-chair.

But there are other potential political plans looming larger: Kemp, according to his advisers, is continuing to mull a Senate run in his critical purple state in 2026, or a presidential bid in 2028 — when voters in both parties will likely be selecting new leadership.

“Kemp is obviously a very savvy and adept politician. He's one of the very few Republican elected officials who went up against a Trump-endorsed primary challenger and came out smelling like a rose,” said Whit Ayres, a longtime Republican strategist, adding that Kemp had been “effective and popular” as a governor. “And generally, doing a good job in your current position is the best calling card for a future position.”

In the meantime, Kemp continues to strengthen his political operation. Collin Cummings, who was deputy campaign manager for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s presidential campaign this past year, has returned to Kemp’s team as a senior adviser after serving as executive director of Kemp’s 2022 reelection leadership committee. The governor’s political team is helmed by Cody Hall.



The governor this fall will embark on a multi-state fundraising tour to raise money for his federal super PAC, with planned stops in Texas, California and Florida. Next month, Kemp will host a fundraiser in Atlanta for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican and at times vocal Trump critic running for Senate. That follows fundraisers Kemp recently appeared at for Senate candidates Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania, who is Trump-endorsed, and Sam Brown of Nevada, the person familiar with the plans told POLITICO.

The governor also plans to spend seven figures from his state leadership committee to boost Republicans in legislative races in Georgia this year, efforts that are expected to indirectly help the GOP at the top of the ticket too.

And Kemp in September will speak for the first time at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual convention, a gathering that draws some of the GOP’s highest profile leaders and donors.

Kemp won reelection in 2022 by more than 7 points, despite his Democratic rival, Stacey Abrams, outraising him as she brought in $113 million for the race. After winning the election, Kemp decided not to enter the Republican presidential primary and take on Trump for the 2024 nomination, as some had speculated that he would do.

Having sat out the Republican presidential primary this past year, some Kemp allies suggest, could put him in a stronger position in the next presidential election cycle — unlike those who entered the race and publicly criticized Trump, before turning around and offering him their endorsements.

Kemp in 2020 resisted Trump’s demands to help him try to overturn the election results in Georgia, where Biden won by less than 12,000 votes. The governor declined Trump’s pressure to call the legislature back for a special session to attempt to block Biden’s victory, with Kemp instead signing to certify Biden’s victory in the state.

When Trump went on a rampage against Kemp, vowing to take him out as governor and putting up former Sen. David Perdue as a primary challenger against Kemp in 2022, the former president was dealt an embarrassing blow. Republican primary voters propelled Kemp to victory by a stunning 52 points, and Kemp went on to win the state that fall by much higher margins than the Trump-endorsed Senate candidate, Herschel Walker.

“What he has done over the last few years is he successfully navigated tricky waters,” said Kevin McLaughlin, a Republican strategist who also serves as an adviser to Kemp’s federal super PAC. Not only did Kemp survive politically as he handled Trump’s wrath, but “his numbers have gotten better.”

According to internal polling conducted by Cygnal in mid-April for Kemp’s political team, the governor’s favorability rating is at 58 percent in the state, up from polls they conducted in February and June of 2023. And it’s significantly higher than both Trump and Biden’s underwater approval ratings in Georgia — with 44.5 percent of the state viewing Trump favorably, and 36.2 with a positive view of Biden.

Trump and the Georgia governor have not spoken since 2020, though Trump over the past two years has largely left Kemp alone .

“He has put himself in a position that’s really enviable for a lot of Republicans,” McLaughlin said.