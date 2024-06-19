Brian Bingman wins Republican primary for Corporation Commissioner

A sign outside the Millwood Field House directs voters inside to cast their vote in the June 18, 2024 primary election. A voter walks to her car after casting her vote. (Photo by Emma Murphy/Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Brian Bingman secured the Republican nomination for Corporation Commissioner with about 53% of the vote.

Brian Bingman secured the Republican nominantion for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission election. (Photo provided)

With over 237,000 votes reported throughout Oklahoma, about 29% of Republicans voted for Jason Hornback while about 18% backed Russell Ray.

Bingman will face the Democratic candidate Harold Spradling and Libertarian candidate Chad Williams in the Nov. 5 general election.

Bingman did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday night.

The Corporation Commission is a three-person body that regulates various industries, including the state’s public utilities. While elections for commissioners rarely draw attention, the Commission has faced public scrutiny over its handling of debt securitization following Winter Storm Uri that saw a nearly 40,000% spike in natural gas prices.

In his campaign leading up to the primary, Bingman said his priorities as commissioner would be “good government” and putting his experience in public office and in the private sector in the oil and gas industry to use. Bingman raised over $336,000 for his campaign, including funds from individuals with close ties to the entities that he’d be tasked with regulating as a commissioner.

Hornback raised about $25,000 with his campaign focused on his industry experience and bringing “fresh perspective” to the Commission. Ray, whose priorities revolved around transparency and “more diversity,” raised just under $3,000.

