Brewster man pronounced dead at scene of crash in Somers

A Brewster man died Tuesday in Somers after a pursuit involving New York State Police ended in a fatal crash near Moseman Avenue on Route 100.

State police stopped a 2019 Nissan Altima on Route 100 around 3:40 p.m. for failing to stay in the traffic lane, Trooper Aaron Hicks said in a press release.

Hicks said state police pursued the vehicle for a short time after the driver failed to comply with the traffic stop until the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Mark P. Frey, 66, of Brewster, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hicks said the reason the car left the roadway is unclear and the incident is still under investigation.

